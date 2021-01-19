Breckenridge agents receive real estate sales award
Two Breckenridge real estate agents have received the 2020 Re/Max Diamond Award.
Wendy Tancheff and Laurie Williams, who work as the Elevated Living Team for Re/Max Properties of the Summit, qualified for the award by producing more than $50 million in sales in 2020.
According to a news release, the award was given to less than 1% of all active Re/Max listing agents across the country.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.