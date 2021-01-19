Breckenridge agents receive real estate sales award

Wendy Tancheff, left, and Laurie Williams, real estate agents for Re/Max Properties of the Summit, were awarded the 2020 Re/Max Diamond award for producing more than $50 million in sales.

Photo by Katie Girtman

Two Breckenridge real estate agents have received the 2020 Re/Max Diamond Award.

Wendy Tancheff and Laurie Williams, who work as the Elevated Living Team for Re/Max Properties of the Summit, qualified for the award by producing more than $50 million in sales in 2020.

According to a news release, the award was given to less than 1% of all active Re/Max listing agents across the country.