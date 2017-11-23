Breckenridge announces holiday events of tree lighting, Race of Santas
November 23, 2017
Breckenridge will become a holiday scene Dec. 2, with the Lighting of Breckenridge and Race of the Santas, according to a town news release.
The Race of Santas is when 500-plus runners and walkers dressed in Santa suits will take off with proceeds benefiting Breckenridge Boy Scout Troop 187.
Dogs are welcome for the Holiday Dog Parade right before the Santas take off, and last year, over 150 four-legged fur balls pant-ticipated in the doggie-centered parade.
Free holidays mugs with cocoa gift certificates to local coffee shops and cookies will help keep people warm before Jolly Old Saint Nick himself arrives on the scene to fire up the town tree and more than 140,000 LED lights throughout the Blue River Plaza at 5 p.m. sharp.
Afterward, the man in red will visit with children and adults, and possibly even take down some Christmas requests.
Immediately afterward the lighting, Phil Kline's "Unsilent Night" procession of holiday music will flow through town leading to the real Santa Claus.
Recommended Stories For You
Additionally, holiday-inspired activities will continue throughout the month of December with the Dew Tour, ornament-making and gift workshops in the Breckenridge Arts District before attention turns to New Year's Eve parties and more.
For more, including a complete schedule of events, go to GoBreck.com.
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Local
- U.S. Forest Service hiring seasonal workers in the Rocky Mountains
- Suppressing Speeds: Breckenridge police say it’s not all about tickets
- Summit County closes Boreas Pass Road and Baldy Road for winter
- White River National Forest winter motor vehicle season begins Nov. 23
- Breckenridge mourns loss of Eric Dube, beloved physical therapist set to help Team USA at Olympics
Trending Sitewide
- Summit Daily letters: Vail Resorts says Breckenridge must follow through on parking
- Swan River comes another year closer to freedom with 43,000 cubic yards of dredge rock cleared
- Steamboat Springs’s oldest downtown bar and restaurant listed for sale for $1
- Arctic char caught in Dillon Reservoir breaks Colorado record
- Turns in time for Turkey Day: Keystone to open top-to-bottom, Breckenridge uphill, much terrain at other resorts