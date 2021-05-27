Breckenridge approves permit for Braddock-Miller workforce housing subdivision

Breckenridge is pictured March 16, 2020. A new housing development is expected to go vertical on the north end of town later this year, including deed-restricted and market-rate housing options.

Photo by Elaine Collins

The third time was the charm for a development proposal that previously had been turned down twice because of concerns about pricing and density.

On Tuesday, May 25, the Breckenridge Town Council gave a thumbs up to a planning commission decision to issue a conditional permit for initial work on the Braddock-Miller subdivision, which eventually could bring 162 units to the north end of town.

Developer Braddock Holdings is approved to build 20 duplexes and six single-family homes on 35 acres for the first phase. Of the 40 units in duplex homes, 22 of them will be deed-restricted workforce housing units.

“It’s probably good news for the community, in terms of more workforce housing will be available once this first phase of subdivision is created, and then we’ll have some more units available for the community,” Community Development Director Mark Truckey said.

In the second phase, 83 deed-restricted units will be required per the developer’s annexation agreement with the town of Breckenridge — good for a total of 105 workforce housing units, about 65% of the project.

Among the 105 deed-restricted units, 54 would be priced at a maximum of 100% of area median income , which is $95,900 for a family of four, and prices would go up from there: 38 units at 125%, 11 units at 150% and two units at 180%.

Once the project is complete, 57 units would be market rate.

“They still have a lot of things to do, but they’re taking steps toward getting this subdivision built, which will ultimately provide additional workforce housing, both in the first and second phase,” said Breckenridge planner Chapin LaChance, who is managing the project.

The subdivision permit is conditional, but Breckenridge housing director Laurie Best said the conditions are typical to any permit of this kind. After the developer submits more detailed plans to the engineering department showing the conditions were met, it can start applying for building permits.

Best said she expects developers to move quickly through the process and start going vertical on construction as early as the fall.

In earlier planning phases of the project, the developer approached council with a proposal to change the master plan and annexation agreement to increase the amount of units on the property. After council rejected the idea due to concerns about density and affordability, Truckey said the developer decided not to pursue further changes to the master plan.

The original master plan and annexation agreement were both drafted in 2008, and while some small things have changed, Best said the fundamentals of the plans remain the same.

“We’re excited to see it moving forward,” Best said. “It’s been a long time in the works, so any subdivision that’s going to include some deed-restricted homes is important for us. We’re anxious to see them go vertical and be available for people to move in.”

LaChance agreed that the town is looking forward to providing more workforce units to Summit County residents.

“That’s one of the real strengths of being able to enter into annexation agreements with developers when they have properties that are located in Summit County and then they voluntarily want to come into the town of Breckenridge municipal limits,” LaChance said.