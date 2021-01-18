Breckenridge asks for community comment on events moving forward

Breckenridge Mayor Eric Mamula has asked community members to weigh in on the discussion about how events will continue after COVID-19. At last week’s Breckenridge Town Council meeting, the council along with Breckenridge Tourism Office President Lucy Kay discussed how events might return after pandemic restrictions are lifted. Even prior to COVID-19, event fatigue of town residents was a major topic of discussion.

Mamula said in a Facebook video that he would like community input as the council, Kay and Breckenridge Events Committee Chair Todd Rankin discuss the topic of events moving forward.

“I think there’s some real potential looking forward to get the events that we want, figure out what do you want as a citizen (of) this community? Do you want nothing to go on in October, or do you want events only during midweek during the season?” Mamula said.

Those interested in providing feedback can email mayor@townofbreckenridge.com.