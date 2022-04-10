Breckenridge asphalt project begins April 18

The town of Breckenridge will begin executing its annual concrete and asphalt replacement contract starting Monday, April 18. Commencing April 25, Main Street, south Ridge Street, north French Street and Wellington Road will be repaved. All of those projects are slated to last at least one month.

On May 1, Tiger Dredge parking lot will begin being paved. There will be no construction during the high school parade or Memorial Day weekend. Only one block of Main Street will be closed at a time.

On April 28, several residential roads will also start to be repaved. Those include Sawmill Road, Shock Hill Drive, Peerless Drive, Wildcat Road, Iron Mask Road, Brooks Snider Road, Village Road and Four O’Clock Road.

Dates are currently approximate and will be updated as progress is made.