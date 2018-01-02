Breckenridge attorney Monica McElyea among top three finalists for judge spot
January 2, 2018
A Breckenridge attorney is one of three candidates nominated for an Eagle County Court judgeship opened up by the resignation of Judge Katherine T. Sullivan, effective Jan. 1.
Monica McElyea, who practices criminal defense, personal injury, DUI, divorce, juvenile and family law in Breckenridge, was nominated for the judgeship by the Fifth Judicial District Nominating Commission during a Dec. 29, 2017, meeting. The judicial district covers Clear Creek, Eagle, Summit and Lake counties.
Attorneys Steven Mallory of Eagle and Rachel Olguin-Fresquez of Georgetown were also selected, according to a Colorado Judicial Department news release. Governor John Hickenlooper has 15 days from Jan. 2 to appoint one of the nominees to the bench, per the Colorado Constitution.
McElyea graduated from the Walter F. George School of Law at Mercer University in Macon, Georgia in 1991, according to her law firm's website. She moved to Summit County in 1997, where she has practiced law ever since.
Comments regarding any of the three nominees can be sent via email to the governor's office at gov_judicialappointments@state.co.us.
