Breckenridge awards 2018 cash grants to nonprofits

Breckenridge has awarded 2018 cash grants of more than $315,640 to local nonprofits working in the Upper Blue Basin, according to a town news release.

"We see our cash grants as a chance to give back and support our local organizations," said Breckenridge spokeswoman Haley Littleton in the release. "They are a way to take what we've been given and reinvest it back into our community."

The town has provided money to nonprofit organizations in the area through a grant process since 1986, and town officials strongly believe supporting these nonprofits is important to the health of the community, according to the release, which adds, as stewards of the community, the town "is thrilled to support these organizations."

Two organizations, Colorado Fourteeners Initiative and Friends of the Dillon Ranger District, each received grants funded through the Town's Open Space Fund.

"It may seem easy to give away money," Breckenridge Mayor Eric Mamula said in a prepared statement, "but it's extremely important to do. This community would not be the same without you all. You help our town run and keep our citizens healthy. We offer you all of our support."

Additionally, Breckenridge also provides nearly $80,000 of in-kind support for various nonprofit programs, and $25,000 worth of scholarships will be award to Summit High School seniors in the spring.

The town also supports Breckenridge Creative Arts, Breckenridge Heritage Alliance, early learning centers and preschools, and the marketing efforts of the Breckenridge Tourism Office.