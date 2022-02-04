Breckenridge-based Michael Yearout Photography wins Houzz award
Michael Yearout Photography, based in Breckenridge, was recently honored with a Best of Houzz award for customer service.
According to a news release from the photography company, Houzz is a platform for home remodeling and design. Houzz’s website states that its awards recognize customer service and design, and that only about 4% of its professionals are recognized each year.
Houzz’s website states that the awards “are a reward for our professionals who contribute great content to the Houzz community and who provide excellent customer service to their clients.”
The design awards are based on the popularity of photos uploaded to Houzz, while the platform’s service awards are based on the quality of reviews from clients in the past year.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.