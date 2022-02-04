Breckenridge-based Michael Yearout Photography wins Houzz award

Michael Yearout Photography, based in Breckenridge, was recently honored with a Best of Houzz award for customer service.

According to a news release from the photography company, Houzz is a platform for home remodeling and design. Houzz’s website states that its awards recognize customer service and design, and that only about 4% of its professionals are recognized each year.

Houzz’s website states that the awards “are a reward for our professionals who contribute great content to the Houzz community and who provide excellent customer service to their clients.”

The design awards are based on the popularity of photos uploaded to Houzz, while the platform’s service awards are based on the quality of reviews from clients in the past year.