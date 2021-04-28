Breckenridge boutique to host fundraiser for Summit Advocates

A pair of local businesses are hosting a fundraiser this week for Summit Advocates for Victims of Assault.

On Thursday, April 29, community members can stop in to Folcland, a recently opened boutique in Breckenridge that offers environmentally and socially responsible clothing and accessories, for the event. The store will be donating a portion of its sales throughout the day to support the nonprofit. The store will also be donating a portion of all online sales through April 30 at Folcland.com .

Continental Divide Winery will be pouring shoppers complimentary glasses of wine from 4-8 p.m., and staff from Summit Advocates will be at the store to share what they do in the community.

“While this event is a small fundraiser for us, it is more about community outreach,” Summit Advocates Development Director Claudia King wrote in an email. “We were so honored and humbled that both Folcland and Continental Divide wanted to do something to promote our organization, particularly in this time that has been difficult for many businesses.”