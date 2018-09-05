Breckenridge building destroyed in Sunday morning fire

Investigators believe faulty electrical wiring is responsible for a structure fire that destroyed a Breckenridge building early Sunday morning.

According to Red, White and Blue Fire District deputy chief Jay Nelson, a man was staying inside the building at 13135 Highway 9 when the fire began at about 5 a.m. Sunday. Nelson did not have the man's name.

The man tried to put the blaze out with a fire extinguisher, Nelson said, but the fire had reached some wood unprotected by drywall and quickly spread throughout the rest of the building.

Almost three dozen firefighters responded to the call, and the structure was destroyed. Red, White and Blue got a helping hand from personnel with Summit Fire and EMS, Nelson said..

He described the destroyed building as a repair garage, and didn't know if the man had been regularly staying there overnight.

Nelson said that paramedics didn't take anyone to the hospital after the fire and, to his knowledge, there were no serious injuries associated with the blaze. He said the man was able to get a dog out of the building to safety.

Recommended Stories For You

According to Nelson, investigators weren't able to find any working smoke detectors inside the building, and he wanted to remind people to regularly change the batteries in their smoke detectors when they reset their clocks forward or backward for daylight saving time.

In this instance, Nelson said, a working smoke detector could have alerted the man a little earlier and that extra time might have made big a difference given how quickly the fire spread.

— Eli Pace