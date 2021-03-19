Breckenridge businessman seeks to form community think tank
Breckenridge resident Jay A. Johnson, CEO of Summit Technology Group, is gauging community interest in forming a volunteer think tank to provide advice and policy ideas to improve the lives of Summit County residents.
Volunteers who are interested in participating should come from a variety of backgrounds, including business, health care, law, education, social services, finance and more.
The think tank would meet once per month to explore topics including tourism, public safety, transportation, mental health, housing, water, historic preservation and more.
Those who are interested should contact Johnson at 319-631-9994 or jay.johnsonstg@gmail.com.
