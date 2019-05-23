Breckenridge closes recpath from Watson Avenue to rec center

This map shows how the recpath will be detoured through downtown Breckenridge while the recpath is rerouted for construction.

Town of Brekenridge

The recpath is being detoured in downtown Breckenridge while the town installs fiber for its Fiber9600 project.

The Fiber9600 project is designed to install fiber cables underground as the town looks to build its own high-speed network. With instillation of the fiber under pieces of the recpath, the town will have to close a portion of the path this summer in the downtown area.

The recpath is closed from Watson Avenue to north of the Breckenridge Recreation Center on Airport Road. During the closure, the recpath will be detoured onto the bike lines on Park Avenue and Airport Road.

The portion of the recpath will remain closed to the public through mid-summer. If construction on the recpath is not complete by July 1, the town will cease construction from July 1-15 to allow for bicycle traffic during and around the Fourth of July holiday.