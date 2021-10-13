Breckenridge considers formation of temporary short-term rental advisory task force

The town of Breckenridge is considering forming a temporary short-term rental advisory task force to work with town staff to create a potential tourism overlay zone exempt from the license cap.

Breckenridge Mayor Eric Mamula said at the Oct. 12 council meeting that this group could potentially include two members from the short-term lodging community, two Realtors, one member from the hotel/exempt short-term rental community, two council members and four at-large community members. Council said these numbers are flexible and nothing is definite yet.

“I think that it’s time to get the community involved, so I like the idea,” council member Dennis Kuhn said.

Council members will submit names for consideration to the Town Manager’s Office throughout the next couple of weeks.