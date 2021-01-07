Breckenridge Cub Scout troop to sell chocolate bars throughout January

A Cub Scout stands in front of the Breckenridge Troop 187 chocolate bar table. The proceeds from the chocolate bar sales help support the troop in its activities.

Photo from Charlie Brittz / Breckenridge Troop 187

Breckenridge Cub Scout Troop 187 is looking to do a final push of its annual chocolate bar sales.

Under level red restrictions, the troop had to move all of its sales online. Now that gatherings of more than two households are allowed, the troop will be outside of City Market in Breckenridge on Saturdays and some Sundays throughout January.

Assistant Cubmaster Charlie Brittz said the troop is going to plan to be outside every weekend as long as weather allows. The proceeds from the chocolate sales support the troop’s activities.

People also can buy the chocolates or donate to the troop at BreckenridgePack187.squarespace.com. Those who buy chocolate bars online will have a Cub Scout deliver the chocolates to their door, Brittz said.