Breckenridge Distillery sold to Canadian cannabis company

Canadian-based cannabis company Tilray purchased the Breckenridge Distillery at the end of 2021.

Tilray, which also owns the Sweetwater Brewing Co., will seek to develop cannabis-infused, nonalcoholic spirits with the distillery, including bourbon alternatives, according to The Spirit Business . The company will also look to expand the Breckenridge Distillery’s brand across the U.S.

Distillery CEO Bryan Nolt opened the distillery in Breckenridge in 2008.

Tilray and Breckenridge Distillery declined to provide additional information.