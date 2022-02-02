Breckenridge Distillery sold to Canadian cannabis company
Canadian-based cannabis company Tilray purchased the Breckenridge Distillery at the end of 2021.
Tilray, which also owns the Sweetwater Brewing Co., will seek to develop cannabis-infused, nonalcoholic spirits with the distillery, including bourbon alternatives, according to The Spirit Business. The company will also look to expand the Breckenridge Distillery’s brand across the U.S.
Distillery CEO Bryan Nolt opened the distillery in Breckenridge in 2008.
Tilray and Breckenridge Distillery declined to provide additional information.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.