Breckenridge donates $10,000 for Ukraine relief

The town of Breckenridge plans to donate $10,000 to go toward emergency relief for the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.

At its April 26 meeting, the Town Council unanimously approved the funds to go toward work by World Central Kitchen. World Central Kitchen provides meals during humanitarian, climate and community crises, including conflict in Ukraine.

Ukraine is currently being invaded by Russian troops, which began on Feb. 24. The country has suffered damage from continued bombings, missile strikes and attacks to critical infrastructure and city centers.