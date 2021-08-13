Breckenridge donates $10K to Building Hope in memory of late longtime local
The town of Breckenridge will donate $10,000 to Building Hope Summit County in honor of Todd Perkins, a longtime local who died at the end of July. Todd’s father, Terry Perkins, worked for the town of Breckenridge for 30 years.
“This is an opportunity to honor Todd’s memory and provide even more support to a local organization that was created through a grassroots effort for this very purpose,” Town Manager Rick Holman wrote in an email.
