Breckenridge financial adviser earns specialist accreditation
Robin L. Drabant, a financial adviser at the Edward Jones firm in Breckenridge, has been professionally designated as an accredited asset management specialist. Drabant earned the accreditation by completing the College for Financial Planning’s Accredited Asset Management Specialist Professional Education Program. Drabant has been a financial adviser with Edward Jones for 10 years and has served individual Breckenridge investors for five years.
