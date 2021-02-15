Breckenridge Grand Vacations accepting applications for spring grant cycle

Breckenridge Grand Vacations is accepting applications from local nonprofits for its spring grants program. Nonprofits have until 11:59 p.m. April 1 to submit applications for cash grants or in-kind support.

Grants are awarded during the spring and fall as part of two annual cycles, and the most recent fall cycle awarded more than $300,000 to local nonprofits.

The program focuses on health, human services, education, art and culture, environment, sports and recreation. Among other grant requirements, nonprofit organizations must demonstrate how the grant request will offer a measurable benefit to the community.

Applications must be submitted in PDF format via email to BGV Gives Program Manager Deb Edwards at ​dedwards@breckgv.com​. The application can be found at BGVGives.org.