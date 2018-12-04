Breckenridge Grand Vacations awards nonprofits over $300K in grants, sponsorships

Breckenridge Grand Vacations has donated $306,680 in grants to 32 local organizations in Summit and Park counties since opening applications for its fall 2018 grants cycle in September.

This year, BGV's grants program has awarded over $600,000 in grants, sponsorships and money to promote heart health, an increase of 49 percent compared to last year's total allocation of both BGV's spring and fall grants, according to the company.

BGV awards grants to local organizations during two annual cycles with the program managed by BGV Gives, created to support local nonprofit organizations through fundraising, sponsorships, grants, volunteering and in-kind donations with a keen focus things that promote good health, human services and educational opportunities.

Under the leadership of BGV Gives program manager Deb Edwards, the grants have pushed BGV's donations to over $1 million annually, including both grant cycles, contributions to an employee-assistance fund, donations to The Summit Foundation and other local organizations, sponsorships of local charitable events and in-kind spa and lodging certificates to local charities, among other philanthropic efforts.

"Supporting community initiatives is a core value for our company and our employees," Edwards said in a statement. "We believe that it is important to protect and invest in our community for our employees and our guests."

For more about the BGV Gives Program, contact Edwards at 970-547-8748 or dedwards@breckgv.com.