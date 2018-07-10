Breckenridge Grand Vacations brings home more Gold than ever before

Local company Breckenridge Grand Vacations had nine gold award winners recognized by The American Resort Development Association in May, racking up more gold from the group that honors resort professionals than ever before.

Designed to distinguish the top employees and organizations in the global fractional ownership industry, the ARDA Awards — known as the ARDYs — have become a standard for which the fractional ownership and resort development industries use to define success.

This year, nearly 3,000 delegates were in attendance and BGV had finalists in 16 categories. Of those, nine received the top honor for the coveted gold awards, including:

• BGV Guest Member Program, marketing programs

• Jay Smith, sales management leader

• Greg Cohen, salesperson: in-house

• Paul Weldon, salesperson: traditional line

• BGV Sales Administrative Team, project team

• Michael Dudick, inventory revenue management program

• Joanni Linton, resort general manager

• Rob Wilson, resort department manager

• The Grand Colorado on Peak 8's front desk team, resort operations team

BGV competed against major brands such as Marriott, Hilton, Wyndham and Disney.

According to Mike Dudick, CEO and owner of BGV, the ARDY awards, combined with the recent recognition by Denver Post Top Workplaces Award, stand out as major accomplishments for the BGV team, especially considering that BGV outpaced organizations like Edward Jones, USAA and T-Mobile for the Denver Post Top Workplaces award.

BGV was founded in 1984 by brothers Rob and Mike Millisor, along with Dudick, and has grown into the largest year-round employer in Breckenridge with more than 600 employees and four properties, including the Gold Point Resort, Grand Timber Lodge, the Grand Lodge on Peak 7 and its newest resort, The Grand Colorado on Peak 8.

Finalists in the competition are selected from hundreds of entries submitted by ARDA members and judged independently in a blind process.