Breckenridge Grand Vacations gives over $300K to local organizations

Breckenridge Grand Vacations has awarded Summit and Park County nonprofits a total of about $300,000 for its 2020 fall grant cycle. Grants support various community needs including education and environmental programs, books for Summit School District classrooms, scholarship programs, AED placements, avalanche safety and awareness education, and youth athletic programs.

The 2020 fall cycle awarded grants based on categories: one grant of $22,500 for health, 15 grants for human services totaling $150,800, nine grants for education totaling $66,500, two grants for arts and culture totaling $17,500, one grant of $15,000 for the environment, and three grants totaling $28,500 for sports and recreation.

Breckenridge Grand Vacations awards grants to local organizations with two annual cycles in the spring and fall. The 2020 spring grant cycle awarded $159,100 to 28 organizations. In 2020, the company awarded a total of about $1.19 million in cash and in-kind contributions. Grant funding is awarded through the organization’s donor-advised fund, endowment fund, Rob Millisor Heart Health Fund and directly through Breckenridge Grand Vacations.