Breckenridge Grand Vacations grants more than $300,000 to local nonprofits

The local timeshare company Breckenridge Grand Vacations awarded grants worth more than $306,000 to 29 nonprofit organizations this fall, helping the philanthropic program BGV Gives eclipse $1 million in total contributions last year, according to the company.

The money has been distributed between employee-assistance funds, donations to The Summit Foundation and other local originations, sponsorships for local events, in-kind donations to local charities and more, according to the company.

Additionally, Deb Edwards, who's in her second year managing the program, has seen BGV's contributions increase by more than 15 percent compared to the program's first grant cycle.

Breaking down the gifts, education received the most money with 15 agencies receiving over $116,000 combined. Meanwhile, nine nonprofits focused on human services received $113,000, and three health-related organizations got $62,000. The remaining $15,000 was allocated between two other local beneficiaries.

The donations will help pay for capital projects, special-event sponsorships, programs, equipment, scholarships, educational materials, general operating support and a variety of other needs, according to BGV.

"Giving back to the community has always been an important part of our company and our business culture," said CEO Mike Dudick in a prepared statement. "We do this not only because it is our desire, but more importantly because it is our responsibility to give back to the place where we work, live and play."

Recommended Stories For You

All grants and sponsorships are funded by the company.

During this fall grants cycle, $198,875 was funded through the Breckenridge Grand Vacations Donor Advised Fund at The Summit Foundation, $33,000 was awarded from the Rob Millisor Heart Health Fund, and $74,500 was donated directly from Breckenridge Grand Vacations fund for sponsorships.

The BGV Gives program awards grants twice annually, once in the spring and again in the fall. Organizations in Summit and Park counties are eligible to apply for the grants and sponsorships at http://www.BGVGives.org.