Breckenridge Grand Vacations now accepting applications for spring grants

Breckenridge Grand Vacations is accepting applications for its spring grant cycle through BGV Gives, the company's philanthropic program.

Applications are due before midnight April 1 with grants being awarded between May and June.

Breckenridge Grand Vacations awards grants during two annual cycles. The spring deadline is April 1 and the fall deadline is Oct. 1 each year.

There are two categories of applications, including one for requests of $1,000 or less and in-kind donations, and another for requests over $1,000 and up to $20,000.

During last year's spring cycle, BGV donated a total of $179,968 in grants, one of the largest cycles funded by BGV, and nearly $45,000 more than the previous spring.

BGV's Grants Program is managed by BGV Gives, a program created by Breckenridge Grand Vacations to support nonprofit organizations in Summit and Park counties through fundraising, sponsorships, grants, volunteering and in-kind donations, with a primary focus on health, human services and education.

Recommended Stories For You

Applicants should consider BGV Gives funding priorities prior to applying. The grant request must directly benefit residents of Summit and/or Park counties, and preference will be given to applications in the health, human services and education sectors.

In addition, there must be a documented need for the program or service supported, and the request should be cost-effective.

BGV's Grants Program usually does not provide funding for direct grants or scholarships to individuals, political organizations, religious outreach activities, endowments and research projects.

Completed applications must be submitted in PDF format no later than April 1 via email to BGV Gives Program Manager Deb Edwards at dedwards@breckgv.com. For more, go to BGVGives.org or call Edwards at 970-547-8748.