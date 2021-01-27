Breckenridge Grand Vacations prepares plans for residential units, parking structure on North Gondola and Gold Rush lots

An overview of Breckenridge on March 16 shows empty parking lots for Breckenridge Ski Area. Breckenridge Grand Vacations plans to build residential units on the North Gondola Lot in addition to the Gold Rush lots.

Photo by Elaine Collins

Plans are in the works for Breckenridge Grand Vacations to build residential units and a parking structure on Breckenridge’s North Gondola Lot, North Gold Rush Lot and South Gold Rush Lot.

While the development proposal has not yet been submitted to the town of Breckenridge, Breckenridge Grand Vacations can build 143 single-family equivalent units per town code, which also requires the developer to provide a certain amount of parking and workforce housing units along with the development.

How that 143 single-family equivalent figure translates in units depends on the type of units built, Breckenridge Community Development Director Mark Truckey explained. If the developer wanted to build condominiums, for example, one single-family equivalent would equal 1,200 square feet of condo space.

In addition to displacing existing parking, the housing development also would drive additional parking demand, Truckey said, requiring that appropriate parking be built in connection with the project.

Truckey said there have been conversations about building a parking structure on the South Gold Rush Lot. Breckenridge Grand Vacations is under contract to purchase the three lots from Vail Resorts, company CEO and co-owner Mike Dudick said.

“Our game plan will be to contemporaneously submit our applications to the town and then publish and invite community members to forums where we walk people through what our vision is for the development,” Dudick said. “And so we want to gain public input prior to formal hearings. Then, at the formal hearing, the planning commission can weigh in, and additionally, community members can also weigh in at that time.”

In response to a letter to the editor calling for more transparency on the project, Dudick said he does want to keep the community in the loop and believes his company will end up with a better development if there is participation and input from the town planning staff, planning commission and community members. However, he said plans are in the early stages and need to be tightened up before they are presented to the community.

“At a high level, there’s three parking lots,” Dudick said. “We consolidate the parking into a structure, and then that frees up the land to build residential.”

While residential units likely will model Breckenridge Grand Vacations’ other resorts with fractional-ownership units, Dudick said the company will look at other options in consideration of the changes in real estate in Summit County over the past year. He said the company wants to get a good handle on what the market wants.

Although the development is largely residential, Dudick noted that the project could include some limited commercial space to accommodate residents and the public, such as a cafe. Dudick pointed out that the density — or ability to develop residential units — on the sites has existed for years.

In November, Dudick asked the Town Council if they were willing to move the transit center closer to Park Avenue and if the town was interested in additional workforce housing on the North Gold Rush Lot. The council declined both proposals following an private meeting that Summit Daily media attorney Steven D. Zansberg said was held illegally.

While the council was not interested in the additional workforce housing proposal, the town code does require that new developments like this provide housing for 35% of the employees that the development will generate. Of the employees that Breckenridge Grand Vacations is required to provide housing for, 25% must be accommodated with on-site housing while the remaining 75% can be housed off-site. Dudick said he plans to exceed the workforce housing requirements of the development.

Truckey said Breckenridge Grand Vacations officials have met with town staff about preliminary project plans. Once the company officially submits a development proposal, it would be reviewed before making its way to the town planning commission. Once the project passes through the planning commission, it will be presented to the Town Council for final approval.