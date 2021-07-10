Breckenridge Grand Vacations wins 7 hospitality awards
Breckenridge Grand Vacations took home multiple awards at the American Resort Development Association conference held in Orlando, Florida, last month.
John Liner, Scott Gisborne and Vivian Casazza all took home gold awards for their work in sales, and Stephanie Bristley was a finalist for the resort assistant manager award.
Breckenridge Grand Vacations also earned the ACE Innovator Award for its BGV Shines program, which “recognizes a company or individual that developed a ground-breaking product, service or concept,” according to a news release. The release states that BGV Shines is a philosophy declaring that the company “has set the gold standard when it comes to prioritizing the health, safety and well-being of its owners, guests and employees.”
In addition to the ACE Innovator Award, Breckenridge Grand Vacations was also named a finalist for its marketing e-commerce program, customer relationship management team, sales team and owner relations team.
Breckenridge Grand Vacations owns local properties including Grand Colorado on Peak 8, Grand Lodge on Peak 7, Grand Timber Lodge and Gold Point Resort.
