Breckenridge Heritage Alliance holds Memorial Day event at the Valley Brook Cemetary

The Breckenridge Heritage Alliance will be holding a memorial event recognizing the service and sacrifices of veterans on Memorial Day, Monday May 28 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Valley Brook Cemetary at 900 Airport Road in Breckenridge. The event will include light refreshments, an interdenominational service, a wreath placement and a rendition of Taps. Reservations are not required and the event is open to the public. Parking is not available at the cemetery, and guests are asked to park at the Breckenridge Recreation Center at 880 Airport Road, or at the Carriage House Early Learning Center at 890 Airport Road, both just south of the cemetery. For more information contact the Breckenridge Heritage Alliance at 970-453-9767 x2 or visit http://www.breckheritage.com.