Breckenridge is selling COVID-19 supplies to town businesses
The town of Breckenridge is providing COVID-19 supplies for sale specifically to Breckenridge businesses. Business owners that have a Breckenridge business license are eligible to purchase face masks, hand sanitizer and vinyl or nitrile gloves.
Prices range from $9 for a box of 100 Gorilla Heavy Duty gloves to $255 for 10 gallons of hand sanitizer. Items can be purchased at Bit.ly/3b1lLdx and picked up from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursdays at the Stephen C. West Ice Arena, 891 Boreas Pass Road in Breckenridge.
