Breckenridge local named to state advisory council

Gov. Jared Polis has appointed Breckenridge resident Benjamin Lantow to the State Emergency Medical and Trauma Services Advisory Council to serve as a representative of the general public. Lantow will serve until his term expires in July 2024.

The council advises the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment on issues related to emergency medical and trauma services programs, including the development of curricula for training emergency medical workers, establishing requirements for ambulance services and determining the eligibility of facilities to receive trauma center designation.