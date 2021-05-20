Breckenridge looking to fill 2 seats on planning commission

The town of Breckenridge is accepting applications for two positions on its planning commission.

Those interested in applying should submit a letter of interest to Jessie Launder at jessiel@townofbreckenridge.com by June 6. Candidates must be a resident in Breckenridge and a registered voter.

Interviews will take place the week of June 7, and the chosen candidates will be appointed at the Breckenridge Town Council meeting June 22.

The planning commission meets at 5:30 pm. on the first and third Tuesdays of each month.

Experience in historic preservation, history, architecture, landscape architecture, architectural history, prehistoric or historic archaeology, planning, building trades, cultural or urban geography, cultural anthropology, real estate or law is desired for prospective applicants.