Breckenridge looks to fill open seat on planning commission
The town of Breckenridge’s planning commission is looking to fill a vacancy after member Jay Beckerman was elected to the Town Council.
The planning commission meets the first and third Tuesday of each month at 5:30 p.m. Interested candidates must be a resident of Breckenridge and registered voter to qualify. Experience with historic preservation, history, architecture, landscape architecture, archaeology, planning, building trades, cultural or urban geography, cultural anthropology, real estate, or law is desired.
Members of the commission receive minor compensation, recreational benefits and training opportunities.
To apply, complete the online application at TownOfBreckenridge.com or email shannonh@townofbreckenridge.com, and include a letter of interest describing qualifications by April 25.
Candidates will be interviewed April 27-28, and the chosen candidate will be appointed by Town Council on May 10.
