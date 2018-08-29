Breckenridge Mayor to meet with public Thursday evening at newly renovated golf course clubhouse

Residents are invited to have a relaxed conversation with Breckenridge Mayor Eric Mamula, town manager Rick Holman, other elected officials and town staff Thursday at the Breckenridge Golf Course.

The golf course's clubhouse recently underwent $814,000 worth of work that included an interior remodel of the restaurant and bar areas. The project wrapped up in late May. It was paid for with money from the Golf Enterprise Fund.

The gathering comes as the latest get-together in a series of regular, casual coffee talks with the mayor, in which Mamula, other elected officials and town staff sit down with members of the community for face-to-face conversations about important town issues.

The gathering will be from 4:30-5:30 p.m. Thursday at the clubhouse, 200 Clubhouse Drive in Breckenridge. Snacks will be provided, and drinks can be purchased at the bar. For more info about the informal gathering with town officials, call 970-547-3166.