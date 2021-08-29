Breckenridge modifies part of noise ordinance to be less subjective

Breckenridge Town Council amended a portion of its noise ordinance to make reporting violations less subjective and easier for officers to enforce, passing the updates on first reading.

The previous version of the ordinance said that it is unlawful to play music from a radio or stereo in a public place if it is plainly audible and if it disturbs the peace, quiet and comfort of neighbors and passersby.

Town Attorney Tim Berry said the new version would simply make it unlawful to produce plainly audible noise at a distance of 25 feet. This eliminates the need of a third party witness to attest their peace was disturbed, and the responding officer can determine if someone is in violation on-site.

The amended ordinance also defines “plainly audible” as any sound that can be detected by a person using unaided hearing faculties. It will go to second reading at the council’s next meeting Tuesday, Sept. 14.