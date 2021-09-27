Breckenridge motorsports business moving into former Silverthorne True Value building

The former Sander's True Value Hardware in Silverthorne is pictured in August 2016. Mountain Dirty Motorsports will move into the building to sell and service small engine and motor vehicles like motorcycles, ATVs and snowmobiles.

Photo by Mark Fox/Summit Daily News archive

Motobreck, a powersports dealership in Breckenridge, will soon call Silverthorne its new home, taking on the new name Mountain Dirty Motorsports.

The business, which has been in Breckenridge since 2018, will be moving into the old True Value building at 160 W. Sixth St. Silverthorne Town Council approved a conditional-use permit to allow a “small engine and small motor sales and service” at the location.

Applicant and business owner Lee Dolan said he is hoping to grow his business with the move, with plans to hire four additional staff members and expand the business’s brand offerings. Dolan said he and his wife, Mimi, will continue to be the full-time operators of the business.

“Everything that we’re talking about tonight, we’re not going to hand it over to a crew and say, ‘Please do this,’” Dolan said in the Town Council meeting Wednesday, Sept. 22. “We’re there every day.”

Dolan said the main reason the business is relocating is because it needs more space. He said the new location will almost triple the space it has to operate.

“This building really is almost eerily fit for purpose for us,” Dolan said. “It really checked most of those boxes.”

He noted that having two entrances is also a plus for the businesses because many of his customers drive trailers, adding that not having to back up will make things run smoothly.

While Dolan’s business has always held the name Motobreck, he said it started selling apparel under the Mountain Dirty name about three or four years ago, and it took off.

“It is a lifestyle. Our trucks are never clean up here. We always have a little dust on our boots. We like to play in the dirt and the snow …” Dolan said. “We are mountain dirty. It’s a mindset, and we mean that as a very complimentary statement.”

Caitlin Jacobshagen, planner with the town, said the conditional-use permit was approved with 11 conditions. Most notably, test drives of ATVs, motorcycles, snowmobiles or other vehicles will not be permitted on town streets or adjacent properties. The applicant must also re-stripe its parking lot and handicap spaces and will be limited to a maximum of 13 vehicles on outdoor display during regular business hours. Also, the apartment located upstairs in the building must be occupied by a full-time Summit County resident and no short-term rentals are allowed.

Dolan said he already has a potential tenant identified for the apartment — a 25-year Summit County resident — and that the business likely won’t have disruptive test drives since many of the vehicles will remain locked until they are registered and under warranty. He said anything that can be test driven will be allowed only in the business’s parking lot.

Many of the clients the business services are from local municipalities, Dolan said, including search and rescue groups, local police departments and the U.S. Forest Service.

“We sell a lot of units to those folks, so we really try to dig in hard with the community,” Dolan said. “We want those folks in our shop every day. That’s really important to us.”

Dolan said they will do some renovations inside to create a parts room and some offices, and they have to expand the two front doors to ensure their inventory can fit in and out of the building. There have also been some general building repairs, and they are going through the permitting process to get some brand signs on the side of the building.

Town Council was supportive of the project and approved the permit, thanking Dolan for bringing his business to Silverthorne.