Breckenridge named 1 of 30 must-visit springtime destinations by Travel Pulse

Breckenridge is no stranger to national attention, and the Summit County seat has again found its place among a travel enthusiast's click-bait list.

The newest rundown, a roundup of "30 Scenic Places to Stretch Your Legs This Spring," was published March 5 and produced by Travel Pulse writer Patrick Clarke, creator of other popular slideshow lists like the "30 Best Destinations for Millennial Travelers" and "The Best Airports for a Long Layover."

For the springtime leg-stretching destinations, which were not ranked in any particular order, Breckenridge can be found on the ninth slide.

Before or after the it are other locations like Palm Springs, California; Gulf Shores, Alabama; Emerald Coast, Florida; Gettysburg, Pennsylvania; Wilmington, North Carolina; St. Augustine, Florida, and almost two dozen others.

For the full list, go to TravelPulse.com.