 Breckenridge named 1 of 30 must-visit springtime destinations by Travel Pulse

Breckenridge named 1 of 30 must-visit springtime destinations by Travel Pulse

Summit Daily staff report
news@summitdaily.com
Summit Daily file photo |

A mountain biker charges around a corner on the trails above Breckenridge's Carter Park during a bike race. Breckenridge was recently named one of 30 springtime destinations by Travel Pulse writer Patrick Clarke..

Breckenridge is no stranger to national attention, and the Summit County seat has again found its place among a travel enthusiast's click-bait list.

The newest rundown, a roundup of "30 Scenic Places to Stretch Your Legs This Spring," was published March 5 and produced by Travel Pulse writer Patrick Clarke, creator of other popular slideshow lists like the "30 Best Destinations for Millennial Travelers" and "The Best Airports for a Long Layover."

For the springtime leg-stretching destinations, which were not ranked in any particular order, Breckenridge can be found on the ninth slide.

Before or after the it are other locations like Palm Springs, California; Gulf Shores, Alabama; Emerald Coast, Florida; Gettysburg, Pennsylvania; Wilmington, North Carolina; St. Augustine, Florida, and almost two dozen others.

For the full list, go to TravelPulse.com.