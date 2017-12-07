 Breckenridge needs donations of old skis to reclaim record | SummitDaily.com

Summit Daily staff report
Louie Traub / Courtesy Breckenridge Tourism Office |

Breckenridge Distillery broke the record for world’s longest shot ski with a 1,997-foot ski shot including 1,234 people on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017. Park City has since broken that record in October, and the distillery is now seeking donations of old skis in effort to reclaim the record next month.

Got old skis and want to help Breckenridge make history — again? There's a donation for that.

In preparation of next month's attempt to break the "unofficial" world record for the longest ski shot, Breckenridge Distillery is now taking donations of old skis, and they're going to need a lot of them.

Skis can be dropped off at the distillery, 1925 Airport Road in Breckenridge, to be included in what's become an ongoing battle between Breckenridge and Park City, Utah.

According to Austyn Dineen of the Breckenridge Tourism Office, Park City took over the ski shot record in October, and Breckenridge will need 1,266 participants when the town tries to reclaim the title at its annual Ullr Fest celebration, Jan. 10-13, in Breckenridge. Dineen said that last year, Breckenridge had 1,234 participants and the ski shot stretched 1,250 feet down Main Street.

It's an unofficial record because the Guinness Book of World Records, fearing possible lawsuits, banned all records related to alcohol in 1991, according to news reports.

