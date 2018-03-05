Breckenridge offers newsletter with council updates

Breckenridge is offering a regular newsletter put together by town staff and focusing on Breckenridge Town Council updates, including recaps, information on decisions made and news about town projects.

To sign up for the newsletters, people should go to TownOfBreckenridge.com, mouse over "Your Government" and click on "Town Council." From there, they can click on the link to sign up for the updates.

People who sign up will be asked to provide their first and last names, a valid email address and zip code, and the town promises to only send them information regarding town council.

Council meets on second and fourth Tuesdays of each month at Town Hall, 150 Ski Hill Road in Breckenridge.

Work sessions precede the meetings and begin at 3 p.m. The regular meeting starts at 7 p.m.