Breckenridge organizes trash and dog waste cleanup event at Carter Park Dog Park

The town of Breckenridge is hosting a weekly event in March to clean up trash and dog waste from Carter Park Dog Park and trailheads.

The event, called “March Mondays Clean-Up Madness,” will take place from 4-5 p.m. every Monday in March. Volunteers will meet at the Carter Park parking lot, 300 S. High St., and will be provided gloves and bags.

In a news release, the town invited residents, visitors and anyone across Summit County who uses the park to take part in the event as part of an effort to prepare for the spring thaw. Masks are required to be worn during the event.

While the dog park is the focus of the cleanup, the group can expand to other trailhead areas depending on the number of volunteers, the release stated.