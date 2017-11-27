Breckenridge Outdoor Education Center and Friends of the Dillon Ranger Distirct hosting ski touring seminar

The Breckenridge Outdoor Education Center, Summit County Senior Center and Friends of the Dillon Ranger District will be offering a seminar on preparing for winter ski and snowshoe touring on Tuesday, Dec. 12 from 3-5 p.m. at the senior center in Frisco.

Guest presenters from Wilderness Sports, the Colorado Avalanche Information Center and the Summit County Rescue Group will share information about the latest gear, preparing to travel in a winter environment, where to ski in Summit County, mountain safety, navigation and avalanche awareness.

After the seminar, presenters will be available to answer questions while light refreshments are served. Guests can stick around to learn about winter events including a free ski demonstration day with Wilderness Sports at the Breckenridge Outdoor Education Center on Jan. 11, as well as group snowshoe hikes with the Summit Seniors and Friends of the Dillon Ranger District. Attendees will also be able to sign up for the "So you want to learn to hut trip" program that will end in a fully guided hut trip to Francie's Cabin in March.