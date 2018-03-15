Breckenridge parking garage, water treatment plant, clubhouse redo all likely topics at Coffee Talk

The public is invited to join Breckenridge Mayor Eric Mamula with other elected and town officials for an informal gathering at 8 a.m. today at Town Hall, 150 Ski Hill Road, Breckenridge.

The Coffee Talk series allows locals to sit down with their elected representatives over coffee and doughnuts to discuss issues important to town in a cozy, informal setting.

An event flyer lists possible discussion topics for today's talk including the town's broadband push, the golf course clubhouse remodel, a new water treatment plant and the planned parking garage for downtown Breckenridge. For questions, call 970-547-3166.

Members of the general public can also keep up with regular happenings at Breckenridge Town Council meetings by going to the town's website at TownOfBreckenridge.com, mousing over "Your Government" tab and clicking on "Town Council." From there, follow the link to sign up for the updates.