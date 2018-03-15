Breckenridge parking garage, water treatment plant, clubhouse redo all likely topics at Coffee Talk
March 15, 2018
The public is invited to join Breckenridge Mayor Eric Mamula with other elected and town officials for an informal gathering at 8 a.m. today at Town Hall, 150 Ski Hill Road, Breckenridge.
The Coffee Talk series allows locals to sit down with their elected representatives over coffee and doughnuts to discuss issues important to town in a cozy, informal setting.
An event flyer lists possible discussion topics for today's talk including the town's broadband push, the golf course clubhouse remodel, a new water treatment plant and the planned parking garage for downtown Breckenridge. For questions, call 970-547-3166.
Members of the general public can also keep up with regular happenings at Breckenridge Town Council meetings by going to the town's website at TownOfBreckenridge.com, mousing over "Your Government" tab and clicking on "Town Council." From there, follow the link to sign up for the updates.
Trending In: Local
- Skier killed in tree collision at Breckenridge Ski Resort identified by coroner
- Silverthorne announces date for parade celebrating Olympic success of Red Gerard and others
- Frisco beefing up BBQ Challenge security to crack down on outside alcohol, pets
- Summit County parents plan demonstration amid national school walkouts over gun violence
- Frisco buys four townhomes from developer Larry Feldman for affordable housing
Trending Sitewide
- Skier killed in tree collision at Breckenridge Ski Resort identified by coroner
- Despite criticisms, Breckenridge Town Council won’t park its plan to build new garage
- $3 million Breckenridge home tops the real estate transactions for February
- ‘Something has to be done’: Summit County students, parents protest school gun violence today
- Silverthorne announces date for parade celebrating Olympic success of Red Gerard and others