Breckenridge partnering with Summit County for Lease to Locals program

The town of Breckenridge will launch the Lease to Locals housing incentive program Friday, Oct. 15, in partnership with Summit County.

The program will provide cash incentives for property managers and owners to convert their short-term rentals into seasonal long-term rentals. It will be run by Landing Locals, a Truckee, California-based startup specializing in mountain community workforce housing.

To qualify, a property must be in unincorporated Summit County or the town of Breckenridge and must be a legally licensed short-term rental unit. Incentive payments will be highest in the first 45 days of the program’s existence.

For leases signed on or before Dec. 1, property owners can earn up to $13,000 for a seasonal lease and up to $24,000 for a long-term lease. Property managers can earn up to $2,700 per unit in addition to what the property owner receives. There are also additional incentives worth up to $40,000 for property managers who refer multiple units.

The town and county hope to convert 100 units for this winter season.