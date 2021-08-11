Breckenridge passes amenity club regulations on 2nd reading, extends moratorium
Breckenridge Town Council voted unanimously on second reading to pass an ordinance changing the definition of and regulating amenity clubs.
In addition, council unanimously passed an emergency ordinance extending the moratorium on amenity club development applications. The moratorium was initially set to expire Aug. 26 but now extends to Sept. 15 to ensure there is no gap before the ordinance regulating amenity clubs takes effect that day.
