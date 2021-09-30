Breckenridge Planning Commission accepting applications to fill vacancy

Following the resignation of Commissioner Christie Mathews-Leidal, the town of Breckenridge is accepting applications for a vacancy on the Breckenridge Planning Commission.

The commission meets at 5:30 p.m. on the first and third Tuesdays of each month. Candidates will be interviewed the week of Oct. 11 and a candidate will be appointed by Breckenridge Town Council at its Oct. 26 meeting.

Candidates must be a town of Breckenridge resident and a registered voter. Experience with historic preservation, history, architecture, landscape architecture, architectural history, prehistoric or historic archaeology, planning, building trades, cultural or urban geography, cultural anthropology, real estate or law is desired. Minor compensation, recreational benefits and training opportunities are provided.

Anyone interested is asked to submit a letter of interest and resume to websitecommdev@townofbreckenridge.com .