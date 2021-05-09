Breckenridge plans Main Street closure for roadwork
The closure begins May 10 and will last for about two weeks
Main Street in Breckenridge will be closed in both directions between Adams Avenue and Park Avenue beginning Monday, May 10, for roadwork, according to the town.
The closure will last for about two weeks while the town removes and replaces asphalt on the roadway. The road will not reopen at the end of the business day, though the sidewalk will remain fully open. Deliveries on Jefferson Avenue and Adams Avenue will be accommodated during the closure.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.