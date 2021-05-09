Breckenridge plans Main Street closure for roadwork

Main Street in Breckenridge will be closed in both directions between Adams Avenue and Park Avenue beginning Monday, May 10, for roadwork, according to the town.

The closure will last for about two weeks while the town removes and replaces asphalt on the roadway. The road will not reopen at the end of the business day, though the sidewalk will remain fully open. Deliveries on Jefferson Avenue and Adams Avenue will be accommodated during the closure.