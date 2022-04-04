Breckenridge plans updates for sustainability plan

The town of Breckenridge has announced it will update the SustainableBreck plan, which outlines the town’s sustainable initiatives.

The plan, which was adopted in 2011, guides the town’s sustainability efforts, including the disposable bag fee, encouraging public transportation and strategies to minimize tourism’s effects on the local environment.

On April 13, the town will host a public event to gather opinions about the plan’s update. From 5:30-7:30 p.m., residents can gather at Colorado Mountain College for the town’s presentation followed by breakout sessions. Registration for the event is required, but there is no cost to attend.

“The past decade has seen tremendous growth, economic success, evolving travel behavior and a global pandemic that has significantly influenced the community in various ways,” reads a news release from Jessie Burley, sustainability and parking manager. “Additionally, the Town Council has adopted more contemporary climate goals and plans to keep pace with the current state of affairs. The update to the SustainableBreck plan will allow the town to prioritize initiatives to better act on changing realities, both globally and locally.”

Find additional event details, including information about how to register, at TownOfBreckenridge.com/live/town-calendar .