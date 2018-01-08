Breckenridge Police Department hiring new officers

The Breckenridge Police Department is hiring officers for its patrol division and will be accepting applications until Jan. 14.

There are between three and four spots available for patrol officers certified by Colorado Police Officer Standards and Training, and there is the potential for academy sponsorship for the right candidate, BPD said.

In addition to POST certification, applicants need 60-90 credits from an accredited college or university. Applicants must also be at least 21 years old, have U.S. citizenship and possess a valid Colorado driver's license at time of appointment.

Finalists must submit to a polygraph exam, participate in a four-hour ride-along, pass an oral interview board, integrity review and a final interview with acting police chief Nicola Erb.

Applicants will also be subject to a psychological evaluation and background investigation.

