Breckenridge Police Department invites community members to Coffee with a Cop
February 28, 2018
The Breckenridge Police Department invites community members to come together in an informal, neutral space on Wednesday, March 7, to discuss community issues, build relationships and drink coffee.
Coffee with a Cop will run from 8-10 a.m. at Cool River Coffee, located at 325 S. Main St. across from the Dredge. All community members are invited to attend the event, which is billed as a unique opportunity for residents to ask questions and learn about the police department's work in Breckenridge.
"The majority of contacts law enforcement has with the public happen during emergencies, or emotional situations," the department said in a news release. "Those situations are not always the most effective times for relationship building with the community, and some community members may feel that officers are unapproachable on the street. Coffee with a Cop breaks down barriers and allows for a relaxed, one-on-one interaction."
Coffee with a Cop is a national initiative supported by The United States Department of Justice's Office of Community Oriented Policing Services. Similar events are being held across the county, as local police departments strive to make lasting connections with the communities they serve.
The program aims to advance the practice of community policing through improving relationships between police officers and community members one cup of coffee at a time.
