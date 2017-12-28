Breckenridge police seek burglary suspect who stole $500 from business

Breckenridge police are seeking a suspect who allegedly stole $500 cash during a November burglary on Main Street

At around 9:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 27, a man described as 5'4" to 5'8" with a heavy build unlawfully entered a business on the 100 block of Main Street and made off with a bank bag containing $513 cash, according a Breckenridge Police Department news release issued on Dec. 28.

A security camera captured footage of the man, who was wearing a baseball cap and appears to have a goatee. Police ask that anyone with information about the burglary contact detective Justin Poidori at 970-453-2941.