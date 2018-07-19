Breckenridge police seek leads in July 4 bike theft

Breckenridge police are looking for the man they say stole two mountain bikes sometime on the Fourth of July from the Huron Landing apartments on Huron Road in Breckenridge.

One of the bikes is described as a silver and black Diamondback Catch One with full suspension worth $1,800. The second is a black and green Scott Genius 740, also with full suspension, that's valued at $1,500.

The bike thief reportedly entered the apartments' parking lot on foot, cut the bike locks and made off with the pair of bikes. He was later seen leaving the American Liquors parking lot in a white or silver SUV, according to police who've released images of the suspect.

The man is white, approximately 25-35 years old and 5-foot-6 to 6 feet tall with a slim build. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Breckenridge police at 970-453-2941.

In June, Breckenridge police investigated another bike theft, the first one recorded at Ride the Rockies in its more than 30 year history, in which another man believed to be in his 50s or 60s made off with a mountain bike valued at $8,000.

That bike was later recovered after it had been abandoned in Steamboat Springs, and Breckenridge police confirmed on Thursday that no one has been charged in connection to that crime and it remains an open case.