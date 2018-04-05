Breckenridge postpones open house for planned parking garage
April 5, 2018
Breckenridge has postponed an open house for the planned parking structure at Tiger Dredge and F Lot, origionally scheduled for Monday, to an undetermined later date.
"We will be in touch about what that new date will be," the town posted on its Twitter account Wednesday. "We thank everyone for their continued feedback and comments."
Reached over the phone, town staff said they're still working on a few details and aren't quite ready for the open house yet.
Once the open house has been rescheduled, it will allow members of the public to join town staff and members of Breckenridge Town Council to chat about the project with details about construction timelines and potential impacts provided, according to the town.
Town staff said people interested in attending the open house can keep an eye on Breckenridge's Twitter and Facebook accounts at at Facebook.com/TownBreckCO/ and Twitter.com/TownofBreck for updates as soon as more information about the rescheduled event becomes available.
